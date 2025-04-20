Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): An inter-faith couple who had fled from Sagar's Sanodha village, leading to violence in the region, has been caught by Sagar Police in Gwalior and is being taken back for interrogation.

Speaking on the incident, Padav Police Station in-charge Alok Singh Parihar said, "They are an inter-faith couple who eloped from Sagar's Sanodha to get married. The law-and-order situation in the region was greatly affected by this action of theirs. When we got information from the Sagar Police, we tracked them and caught them from Kesar Mall near the railway station... They were planning on going to Ajmer... Both are adults."

Earlier, Violence erupted in parts of the Sanaudha area in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, with shops getting vandalised and security forces being brought in to control the situation. Locals in the area and an MLA have claimed that the woman was "kidnapped" by the man.

Sagar's Collector, Sandeep GR told reporters on Saturday that the situation is under control and additional forces have been deployed.

"We got some information about an incident here that some had gathered, and on that all our police teams were deployed, including the DSP, SP and solve the issues. Now the law and order is under our control, and for that police and security forces are deployed. I also request everyone to send a message of peace," the district Collector said.

"We are investigating the issue now; the more important thing is to control the law and order. We are also looking to file an FIR," he said.

BJP MLA, Pradeep Lariya told reporters, "A person from one village has been kidnapped by a criminal type, who drinks alcohol, does gambling, he makes houses on encroached land. Our demand is simple. I believe it is an issue of Love Jihad. The family also runs a beauty parlour. Police should investigate the matter thoroughly and bring the woman back. The people here are demanding that all these activities, alcohol, gambling and everything else should also be removed from here." (ANI)

