Bhopal, Aug 13 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,92,007, after nine people tested positive for the infection on Friday, an official from the state health department said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal-Based Trader Duped Of Rs 30,000 By Online Fraudster Posing As Transporter; Case Registered.

The count of recoveries has risen to 7,81,390, while the toll remained steady at 10,514, as no fresh fatalities were reported, the official said, adding that the state is now left with 103 active cases.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 2 Held for Stealing Tempo With Chocolates Worth Rs 1.10 Lakh in Thane.

With the addition of 75,436 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state went up to 1,53,68,913, the official said.

As per an official release, 3,68,57,234 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, of which 5,8,520 were given during the day.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,007, new cases 9, death toll 10,514 (no change), recovered 7,81,390, active cases 103, number of tests so far 1,53,68,913.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)