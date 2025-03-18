Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 18 (ANI): A special court (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Tuesday awarded a triple-death sentence to a man convicted for rape and murder of a five-year-old girl, which was reported in September last year.

The court also sentenced the convict's mother and sister for two years of rigorous imprisonment each for causing disappearance of evidence.

Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge (POCSO) Kumudini Patel sentenced the accused Atul Nihale with triple death sentence separately under sections 64(2)(L) of BNS (Bharatiya Nyay Sahita) & 5(j)(i)/6 of POCSO Act, section 66 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) & 5(j)(iv)/6 of POCSO Act and section 103 of BNS.

Additionally, Judge Patel sentenced the accused for double life imprisonment for the rest of natural life separately under sections 65(2) BNS & 5 (m)/6 of POCSO Act and 64(2)M of BNS & 5 (l)/6 of POCSO Act. The court also awarded seven years of rigorous imprisonment to the accused each under sections 87 and 238(a) of BNS.

Along with this, Judge Kumudini Patel also sentenced the co-accused in the case, Atul's mother, and his sister for two years of rigorous imprisonment under section 238 (a) of BNS.

Giving further details of the case, Special Public Prosecutor Divya Shukla, who pleaded the case, told ANI, "The incident occurred on September 24, last year, a minor went missing from her apartment and two days later her body was recovered from the house of the accused. It was sent to AIIMS Bhopal for post mortem and it was revealed in the report that she was raped. Later, the accused was arrested and in the DNA examination, it was confirmed that the accused raped and murdered the minor."

After that a charge sheet of the case was prepared and presented before the court. The trial began before the court and a total of 22 witnesses testified before the court, Shukla said.

"During the hearing on Tuesday, based on the evidence, the court found the accused guilty and convicted him with triple death sentence in different sections and double life imprisonment till death in various sections. The court also sentenced the accused's mother Basanti Bai and his sister Chanchal for two years of rigorous imprisonment each," Public Prosecutor added.

She further highlighted that the court also instructed to provide Rs 4 lakh compensation to the family of the victim. (ANI)

