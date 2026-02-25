Pokhran (Rajasthan) [India], February 25 (ANI): The Indian Army, under the aegis of Headquarters Southern Command, conducted Exercise Agni Varsha at the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges on Tuesday to validate operational preparedness and integrated combat capabilities in the Desert Sector.

The exercise focused on coordinated employment of combined arms, precision long-range fires and network-enabled command and control in a realistic battlefield setting, according to a release.

The Integrated Fire and Manoeuvre Exercise showcased the combat effectiveness of mechanised forces operating in synergy across multiple domains. Foreign defence journalists from twenty-five countries witnessed the demonstration, gaining first-hand insight into the speed, precision and decisive firepower of the Indian Army's Combined Arms Forces in the Thar Desert.

The exercise integrated advanced technologies, including unmanned aerial systems, counter-drone capabilities, precision strike rockets, modern artillery platforms and networked surveillance systems.

The Integrated Manoeuvre Force comprised Main Battle Tanks (T-90), Infantry Combat Vehicles, K-9 Vajra, Sharang and Bofors artillery systems, rocket platforms, indigenous ALH Weapon System Integrated helicopters, Apache attack helicopters and a range of surveillance and strike drones, the release noted.

Exercise Agni Varsha underscores the Indian Army's sustained focus on technology infusion, indigenisation and capability enhancement. It also showcases the Indian Army's operational preparedness and capability to undertake swift and decisive operations when required in line with national priorities.

Meanwhile, the 7th edition of the annual Joint Military Exercise 'Dharma Guardian' between the Indian Army and the Japan Ground Self-Defence Force (JGSDF) commenced on Tuesday at the Foreign Training Node, Chaubattia in Uttarakhand.

The exercise will be conducted from February 24 to March 9.

This edition brings together a 120-member contingent from each side, with the JGSDF represented by troops from the 32nd Infantry Regiment and the Indian Army contingent drawn from the Ladakh Scouts, said the Ministry of Defence.

The exercise is held alternately in India and Japan and remains a key pillar of defence cooperation between the two nations. (ANI)

