By Shafali Nigam

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): While the Gandhi cap is a rare sight nowadays, a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district stands out as students wear it daily.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Road Accident: Five Killed, Six Injured After Vehicle Falls Into Gorge on Karsog-Shimla Road in Mandi.

Located about 35 kilometres from Chhindwara headquarters, Shaskiya Prathmik Shala - a government primary school in Kauwa Kheda village stands apart from the rest.

While speaking with ANI, the Primary School Principal Raju Chaurasiya said, "It was our beloved colleague's idea as this is an old tradition of Indian culture which is gradually disappearing. Not many wear such caps. So, in order to stop this tradition from disappearing, we decided to promote and continue it. It also gives our school a new image."

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Remains 'Severe' in National Capital; Some Stations Record Marginal Recovery.

"Everyone contributed to this in the village and then caps were distributed to kids. When a student enters class 1st, we welcome the student with a Gandhi cap and Tilak. Caps are provided to students who join the school, and later parents take care of it," added the Principal.

He further mentioned that wearing 'Gandhi caps' has become a tradition for the school. "Students get very excited about wearing the cap. They have seen their grandfather wearing the caps, and now they are wearing it. It creates a new image for them. No kid has ever said that they won't wear it. The Gandhi cap is a tradition of the school, and you won't see any kid wearing the cap outside the school," the Principal further said.

"We started the tradition of students wearing caps in 2007. The tradition of wearing caps is just for boys as considering the school is in the village, it can also be humorous for girls. We don't want such a situation to arise," he added.

The school was established in 1972, and currently, three teachers are posted. The total number of children here studying is 35. Students from Class first to fifth study here, he further told.

The school in Kauwa Kheda is well known for upholding the tradition of wearing the Gandhi cap, a practice cherished by students there. While the rest of the country may have moved away from this tradition, this school continues to embrace it with pride.

The 'Gandhi cap' is made of Khadi. It was created and popularized by Mahatma Gandhi during the independence movement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)