Bhopal, Jan 17 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,51,578 on Sunday with the addition of 355 fresh cases, a health official said.

With two more people succumbing to the viral infection, the overall death toll in MP went up to 3,753, he said.

A total of 478 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the overall recovery count in Madhya Pradesh to 2,41,426.

Of the 355 fresh cases, Bhopal accounted for 83 and Indore 43, according to the official.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Indore rose to 57,012, including 918 deaths, while Bhopal's overall case tally stood at 41,563 with 597 fatalities so far, he said.

Bhopal now has 1,973 active cases and Indore 1,567.

With 23,816 new tests, the total number of samples tested in Madhya Pradesh for coronavirus until now mounted to 50.69 lakh, according to the official.

