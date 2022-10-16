Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that the state government will start education in Hindi in six engineering and six polytech colleges this year.

Speaking to ANI, Chouhan said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah is launching the Hindi version of medical education books for students who had not studied in English medium schools and could not express their talents because of not having knowledge of English. This day will be written in history in golden letters."

CM Chouhan said the Madhya Pradesh government will start engineering and polytechnic studies in Hindi soon.

"We will free education completely from English. Whoever wants to study (in English) can study, there is no compulsion...We will start education in Hindi in six engineering and six polytech colleges this year. It is our dream to start education in Hindi at IIT and IIM in the state."

"Why do we have to be a slave to the English language? If Chinese, Japanese, Germans, Russians and French can study and express their talents in their own respective languages and reach high positions then why cannot our children do that?" he added.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said that his government will share these books with other States to promote education in English medium.

"We will share the (Hindi medical education) books that we have prepared, with other states. I will meet with the chief ministers of all states regarding this. Whatever we have, we will give to others and if they (other states) do well in anything, we will take from them," Chouhan said.

In a first-of-its-kind move, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the MBBS Hindi course book at Lal Parade ground in Bhopal today.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also be present on the occasion. Madhya Pradesh is the first state to start the MBBS course in the Hindi language in the country. Initially, three subjects have been selected to be studied in Hindi which includes Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry.

A team of 97 experts have been working on the preparation of books for the last 232 days at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal. They have been translating the book from English to Hindi.

Madhya Pradesh medical education minister Vishwas Sarang on Sunday said that the move will bring a big change in the advancement of education in Hindi medium.

Speaking to ANI, Sarang said, "It is a big day. For the first time in the country, medical education in Hindi will begin in Madhya Pradesh. Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch the Hindi versions of textbooks of all three subjects of the first year - Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry today."

"This is a matter of joy for me. It now becomes clear that if medical education is possible in Hindi, any course is possible in Hindi. This will bring a major change in the lives of youth, especially those from Hindi backgrounds," he added.

The Minister said that it is an emotional moment to start an MBBS course in Hindi."My father was also a Hindi litterateur, he also had a dream of it, today, I am starting it with his blessings. After the completion of 75 years of independence, no greater work could have been done than this. English is a symbol of slavery, Hindi was lagging behind somewhere," Sarang added.

"It was not an easy task but we prepared it in very easy language. We have prepared it so that it will be helpful in the studies of the students," an expert involved in the translation told ANI.

The expert further said the new edition of Medical Biochemistry contains the application of some new chapters which include Sodium, Potassium, Water Homeostasis, Biochemistry Techniques, Radiation, Radioisotopes and Environmental Pollutants and Toxins.

Besides, Several new line diagrams, tables and text boxes have been added to make information more memorable.

Similarly in the Anatomy edition, new chapters of surface anatomy have been added in both abdomen and lower limb sections. New line diagrams, CT's and MRI's diagram tables and flow charts are added to increase the retention of knowledge. (ANI)

