Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh government is planning to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami across the state with a series of cultural programmes.

The hotels in the state have been urged to reflect the Janmashatami theme in their premises as happens during the Christmas festival with the related theme. Cultural Advisor to the Chief Minister, Shriram Tiwari clarified that there are no orders and hotels can do so voluntarily.

"The Chief Minister's view has been centred on development from heritage, and his first address in the state assembly after becoming the CM was about 'Shree Krishna Pathey'. Therefore, on the occasion of Janmashtami this year, we are trying to give detailed information about it. Last year too, we organised various initiatives in view of Gita Jayanti," Tiwari told ANI.

He said funds are being provided to over 3200 temples across the state for decoration and other programmes.

"The state culture department, along with Shri Krishna Pathey Trust, Directorate of Culture and Maharaja Vikramaditya Research Institute, will organise over 150 activities at around 100 prominent places across the state. Over 1,000 artists across India and Madhya Pradesh would participate in it," he said.

Tiwari said Balram Jayanti is on August 14 and activities and exhibitions related to farming and farmers will be held across the state.

He stated that no separate order has been issued to celebrate the festival in schools and colleges.

Tiwari said hotels are being encouraged to hold the Dahi-handi event. "Our festivals should be showcased. The participation is voluntary," he said.

Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya said that Janmashtami celebrations should be left to the devotees and the government should not "get involved in religious work".

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarnag lauded the initiatives to celebrate Janmashtami.

"Krishna Janmanshtami is a beautiful occasion of Sanatan Dharma. The entire life of Lord Krishna reflects how one should live life. This is what Lord Krishna taught the human being with his avatar. Janmanshtami is not only an occasion to celebrate his birth anniversary but also a day to follow on the path shown by him. It is a matter of pleasure that the state government and the society together are going to celebrate the occasion of Janmashtami," he said.

He took a jibe at the Congress and said it should laud the initiatives of the state government.

Janmashtami will be celebrated in different parts of the country on August 16. (ANI)

