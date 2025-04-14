Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal on Monday staged a protest at Hanuman Chowk, Haat Bazar area in Guna city demanding the arrest of those involved in the stone pelting incident during Hanuman Jayanti procession in the district.

During the demonstration, the protestors demanded that they be allowed to protest in the area where the stone pelting incident took place on April 12, however, police stopped them from doing so. Police also used mild lathicharge to disperse protestors.

Also Read | 'Waqf Act Ensures the Right of Poor': PM Narendra Modi Slams Congress in Hisar for 'Appeasement Politics, Says 'New Law Honours Waqf Sanctity'.

Superintendent of Police (SP, Guna), Sanjeev Kumar Sinha said, "The situation is completely normal now; the police force is properly deployed in the area and I myself lead the team. We will take strict action against the anti-social elements, who tried to disturb peace in the area."

The officer also said that they would check the CCTV footage, identify anti-social elements among the protestors and would take strict action against them.

Also Read | Assam Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Released at slprbassam.in: SLPRB Releases Provisional Answer Key for Assam Police Constable Exam, Check Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

SP Sinha further said, "Seventeen people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident (stone-pelting on Hanuman Jayanti procession)."

VHP leader Suresh Sharma said, "We demand that all the culprits must be punished. They always pelt stones from mosques on our procession. NSA should be invoked against them... Muslims have pelted stones, and a few have been arrested. We never pelt stones on their processions even though they pass from near our temples. The administration is lying. I have the photocopy of the request letter that I sent to the ADM. But, even if we don't have permission, would they pelt stones... We, the Hindus, know how to protest, but we can also avenge their deeds. "

Meanwhile, women from the Muslim community reached Kotwali police station in the city and raised slogans against the police and district administration. They alleged that people from the other community also misbehaved with them and why the action was one-sided.

A clash broke out during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh on April 12, when the procession was passing near Colonelganj Mosque. According to the police, stone-pelting occurred following the exchange of slogans between members of the two communities.

SP Sanjeev Kumar Sinha detailing the incident had said that a procession was passing near Colonelganj Mosque during which slogans were raised among the two communities. "We got to know that stone pelting also took place, in which some people have been injured. Force was immediately sent as soon as the information was received. The situation was brought under control within 15-20 minutes," Sinha told ANI on April 12. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)