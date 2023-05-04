New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Madras High Court judge V M Velumani was on Thursday posted to the Calcutta High Court, more than a month after the Supreme Court Collegium turned down her request for a transfer to a high court in the northeast region.

The Department of Justice in the Union Law Ministry issued a notification announcing the transfer.

Also Read | Kerala's First Transgender Bodybuilder Praveen Nath Dies by Suicide at His Residence in Thrissur.

It also issued notification about the transfer of Justice Annireddy Abhishek Reddy from the Telangana High Court to the Patna High Court. His transfer was recommended by the SC Collegium on November 24, 2022.

Justice Velumani was appointed as a judge of the Madras High Court in December 2013. The Supreme Court Collegium had in September 2022 proposed to transfer her to the Calcutta High Court "for the better administration of justice".

Also Read | Ayodhya To Rank Among World's Most Beautiful Cities, Says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

According to a collegium resolution of March 28 this year, Justice Velumani had sought reconsideration of the recommendation through a letter dated October 14, 2022.

"Her request was not acceded to by the Collegium. The Collegium by a resolution dated November 24, 2022 reiterated the recommendation for her transfer," the March 2023 resolution read.

In a fresh communication to the Collegium on March 17, Justice Velumani had sought a transfer to a high court of the northeastern states, preferably Manipur or Tripura, on the ground that she would then be able to retain her official accommodation at Chennai.

"The request made by Ms Justice V M Velumani to retain her at the Madras High Court has been rejected by the Collegium on an earlier occasion. There is no valid reason to reconsider the earlier decision of the Collegium by which her transfer has been recommended to the Calcutta High Court or to accede to her fresh request. Her request for transfer to either Manipur or Tripura or any high court in the northeastern states is rejected," the Collegium had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)