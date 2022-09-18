Mangaluru, Sep 18 (PTI) A madrasa teacher has been booked on charges of assaulting a student in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, police said.

A case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the boy's father on Sunday, the police said.

In his complaint, the parent said his son Hafeel Ahmed (11) was beaten up by the teacher at the madrasa on Saturday.

Investigations have begun, they said.

