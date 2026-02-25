What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 25 (ANI): All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Sellur Raju on Wednesday raised concerns over the deteriorating condition of roads and the failure of the drinking water supply system in Madurai city following the Chief Minister's recent visit.

Sellur Raju said, " The Chief Minister had come here. The roads in Madurai are full of potholes. A false and misleading piece of information was given to the Chief Minister that under the Mullai Periyar combined drinking water scheme, uninterrupted water supply is being provided to 2,57,000 households in Madurai city. But if you look at the reality today, water is not being supplied in many areas of Madurai, especially in 37 wards."

"The pipes laid for the Mullai Periyar combined drinking water scheme are of poor quality. They are unable to withstand pressure, are cracking externally, and water is flowing out like a stream. All this must be inspected, Chief Minister," Sellur Raju added.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin projected confidence ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, stating that the DMK government will return to power for the second consecutive term.

During the debate on the Interim Budget in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Stalin reflected on his government's five-year journey and outlined his vision for the future.

Addressing the House, the Chief Minister said, "The 'Dravidian Model 2.0' government that we are going to form will surpass even our own achievements. We will win again. We will form the government again.

Stalin stated that the government assumed office amid "severe setbacks caused by the functioning of previous governments" and what he described as a non-cooperative Union Government. "Even in adverse situations, we did not remain idle, citing excuses, but instead implemented numerous schemes," he asserted, adding that the administration worked towards balanced growth across sectors.

Listing key initiatives rolled out over the past five years, he highlighted schemes such as Vidiyal Payanam, Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, Naan Mudhalvan, the Breakfast Scheme, Pudhumai Penn, the assured pension scheme for government employees, Inuyir Kaappom and Nammai Kaakkum 48. He also noted the renovation and consecration of more than 4,000 temples. (ANI)

