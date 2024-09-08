Buxar (Bihar) [India], September 8 (ANI): Islampur-bound Magadh Express from New Delhi (train number 20802) split into two after the coupling affixed between coaches 13 and 14 of the train came apart on Sunday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 11:07 am in Bihar's Buxar district.

Also Read | Ahmedabad: Alert Passerby, 108 Ambulance Rescue Newborn Baby Girl Abandoned in Garbage Bin Near Naroda Bus Stand.

A senior police official confirmed that no injuries have been reported, and the train has been moved to Raghunathpur railway station for the coupling to be fixed.

Saraswati Chandra, CPRO of East Central Railways, said, "20802 DN Magadh Exp (NDLS-IPR) passed TWG (Twiniganj) at 11.07 hrs and uncoupled in between coach no-SER-192158-(S-7)-13 th from Train Engine and SER-182333-(S-6)-14th from Train Engine at km 635/32 between Twininganj- Raghunathpur in DN line at 11.08 hrs, SPART /DNR call for at 11.35 hrs."

Also Read | Delhi Shooting: 4 Men Open Fire Outside Kaanch Night Club in Shahdara, 1 Held.

Afak Akhtar Ansari, DSP of Dumraon, added, "There is no accident. The train split into two parts due to a coupling failure, but it has been moved to Raghunathpur railway station."

"No injuries have been reported; everyone is safe. The train's coupling will be repaired before it continues to its destination. The railways will investigate the cause of the problem," he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)