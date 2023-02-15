Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that a magisterial inquiry will be set up into the Kanpur incident in which a woman and her daughter were burnt alive during an eviction drive.

Speaking at the ABP media Conclave here, the chief minister said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is also conducting an inquiry into the incident and details would become clear after the report of the investigation.

Police on Tuesday said that a 44-year-old woman and her daughter were killed after a fire broke out during an anti-encroachment drive at Marauli village of Kanpur Dehat region on Monday afternoon.

The family of the victims, however, alleged that officials engaged in carrying out the eviction drive had set the house on fire even as the woman and the daughter inside.

Opposition parties have lashed out at the state government on the matter. Congress today held protests in Lucknow.

Based on allegations, a case has been registered against over a dozen people, including the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), the Station Officer (SHO) and Lekhpal (revenue officer).

According to reports the demolition action was conducted by a team of district administration against "illegal encroachment".

Family members protested against the demolition drive and allegedly threatened to set themselves on fire to stop the action.

This led to a scuffle between family members and officials, and during the ruckus, a fire broke out and the entire house was gutted.

There were four people inside the house at the time when the fire broke out, the exact cause of which was not clear.

"Two of them were killed, while others sustained burn injuries," officials said.

Though the exact reason behind the fire was not clear, the victims' family accused officials and anti-social elements of the area of deliberately setting their house on fire.

"Ashok Dixit, Anil Dixit and other accused along with SDM, SHO and Lekhpal set the house on fire. My mother and sister were killed in the fire, only I and my father were able to come out. Every officer is involved in this," Shivam Dixit, the victim's son alleged.

Kanpur Police in an official note said that on the basis of the complaint by the victims' family, a case has been registered against more than 12 people including SDM, SHO, and Lekhpal.

Four persons identified as Ashok Dixit, Anil Dixit, Nirmal Dixit, and Vishal Dixit have been named in the FIR.

Based on the complaint of Shivam Dixit (victim's son), a case under IPC sections 302, 307, 429, 436, 323 and 34 has been registered against the accused.

ADG Kanpur Zone Alok Singh told the media, "An official team had gone for the encroachment drive when the unfortunate incident took place. We have started investigating the matter."

Kanpur Commissioner Raj Shekhar said, "We have initiated a probe by taking the victim family into confidence. We are trying to find out the exact sequence of events. Strict action will be taken against the accused and no one will be spared." (ANI)

