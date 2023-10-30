Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], October 30 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale jolted Haryana's Jhajjar on Monday, the National Center for Seismology informed.

The depth of the earthquake, which struck at 21:53:28 IST, was found to be 10 km, according to the NCS.

NCS is the nodal agency of the Union government for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 30-10-2023, 21:53:28 IST, Lat: 28.21 & Long: 76.39, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 51km SSW of Jhajjar, Haryana," the NCS posted from its official handle on X.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Earlier, on October 15, an earthquake of the same magnitude struck Delhi-NCR, close to neighbouring Haryana. (ANI)

