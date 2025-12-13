New Delhi, December 13: A moderate earthquake measuring magnitude 4.4 struck the Bay of Bengal on Saturday, according to seismic data shared by the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremor occurred at 11:48:21 IST at a shallow depth of approximately 15 kilometres.

The epicentre of the quake was located at a latitude of 12.59° N and a longitude of 92.34° E in the Bay of Bengal. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 13/12/2025 11:48:21 IST, Lat: 12.59 N, Long: 92.34 E, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal." Earthquake in Bay of Bengal: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 Strikes Bay of Bengal, No Immediate Damage Reported.

On Friday, a stronger earthquake measuring magnitude 6.8 occurred in the North Pacific Ocean, according to NCS data, highlighting ongoing seismic activity across different parts of the globe.

