Aurangabad, Feb 5 (PTI) Amid the avian influenza scare, 10 birds were found dead in Sillod tehsil of Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Friday, an official said.

The samples of these birds, found dead in Ambhai village, were collected and sent to Aurangabad for testing, the official from the state animal husbandry department told PTI.

"While nine of the 10 deceased birds were crows, one was a common myna. The carcasses of these birds were found near Wadeshwar temple in the village, around 90 kms from Aurangabad," he said.

There is a poultry farm located within one km radius of the spot, but there is no report of any bird dying there so far, the official said.

A survey would be conducted in 10 km radius area of the spot, he said.

