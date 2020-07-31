Chandrapur, Jul 31 (PTI) An 11-day-old girl has been detected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Chandrapur and both mother and infant have been hospitalised, an official said on Friday.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the district is now 507 as 20 people tested positive during the day, he added.

Also Read | Nepal Govt, Charged With Favouring China, Says Sino-Indian Relations to Determine 'Future of Asia'.

"The mother and child, both of whom tested positive, belong to Brahmni village in Chimur tehsil. The infant was born on July 20 in Nagpur and was brought here on July 22. The mother is being allowed to breast feed as the milk will contain antibodies," the official said.

The number of active cases in the district is 186.

Also Read | Noida | Building Collapses in Sector-11, 4 People Rescued : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 31, 2020.

Meanwhile, after an assistant administrative officer tested positive on Friday, the zilla parishad office has been sealed for three days, while three people in the clerical section were detected with the infection, said Collector Kunal Khemnar.

A naib tehsildar from Pombhurna tested positive after which the office has been sanitised and contract tracing was underway, officials added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)