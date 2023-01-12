Thane, Jan 12 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in her home in Maharashtra's Thane city, a police official said on Thursday.

She hanged herself on Wednesday night, Inspector (Crime) Vijay Murtadak of Wagle Estate police station said.

"The body of the girl has been sent for post mortem. A case of accidental death has been registered and a probe is underway to find out why she took this extreme step," he said.

