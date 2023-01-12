Ahmedabad, January 12: In a horrific incident, a 9-year-old tribal boy was abducted and murdered, and later his body was chopped into pieces as a part of a human sacrifice ritual. The headless body of the boy was discovered in the Damanganga canal in the nearby town of Vapi in the Valsad district of Gujarat state. Two men and one juvenile were arrested in connection with the human sacrifice case. Kerala Human Sacrifice Case: Chilling Details of Murders, Black Magic, Cannibalism Emerge, Accused Woman Had Sex With Fake Godman In Front of Husband.

Reportedly, the deceased boy went missing from Sayali village in the Dadra and Nagar Haveli on December 29. A missing complaint was filed at Silvassa police station on December 30. Later, a headless body that matched the boy's description was found in a canal in Vapi, according to the police. Meanwhile, the parts of the body were discovered in Sayali village, where the 'rituals' were carried out, police added. Ghaziabad Shocker: Landlord Kills PhD Scholar, Chops Body Into 4 Pieces and Throws at Different Places; Arrested.

The investigation led the police to a juvenile. He revealed he had kidnapped the victim on December 29, 2022, from Sayli village and murdered him as a human sacrifice with the help of his accomplice. A case has been registered in connection with the crime and the body parts have been sent for forensic analysis. Cops also recovered the murder weapon from the clues given by the juvenile.

