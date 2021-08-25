Thane, Aug 25: With the addition of 189 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,49,905, an official said on Wednesday. These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

Ten more people also succumbed to the viral infection, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,256, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 per cent.

