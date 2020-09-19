Palghar, Sep 19 (PTI) Two people have been arrested for allegedly stealing cards at ATM kiosks on the pretext of helping those coming there for banking services, Palghar police said on Saturday.

Virar division Deputy Superintendent of Police Renuka Bhagde identified the two as Rohit Pandey (28) and Pradyum Yadav (21) and said the two were held on September 16 after local police stations saw several complaints from people who had been duped in this manner.

"They would offer help to people at ATM kiosks, flick the bank card and replace it with fake ones. The original cards were then used to make purchases. We recovered items like televisions, ACs, refrigerators etc worth Rs 1.51 lakh from them," the Dy SP said.

