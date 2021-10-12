Thane, Oct 12 (PTI) Thane has reported 232 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,62,110, an official said on Tuesday.

Besides these new cases added on Monday, the virus claimed the lives of two more persons, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,435, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,37,215, while the death toll stands at 3,278, another official said.

