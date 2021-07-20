Thane, Jul 20 (PTI) Thane has reported 287 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,40,964, an official said on Tuesday.

Besides these new cases recorded on Monday, eight more people also succumbed to the viral infection, which raised the death toll in the district to 10,920, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.01 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,28,628, while the death toll has reached 2,945, another official said.

