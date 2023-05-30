Thane, May 30 (PTI) At least three godowns were completely destroyed in a major fire which broke out at a godown complex in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, civic officials said. No person was injured in the fire which erupted at around 2 am in the godown complex located at Shilphata on Mumbra-Panvel road, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant told PTI. Thane Fire: Blaze Erupts in Residential Building Due to Gas Leak in Dombivili, Two Injured.

Plastic and carboard materials kept in the godowns aggravated the blaze, making the fire fighting operation difficult, he said. After being alerted, four fire engines were rushed to the spot along with the RDMC team, he said. Thane Fire: Four Severely Injured in Blaze in Shivaji Nagar.

Thane Warehouse Fire Video:

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra: A fire broke out in a warehouse near the Royal Classic Hotel in the Shilphata area of Thane & the fire spread from one to three warehouses. Seven fire engines reached the spot. No casualties were reported. The cause of the fire is currently unknown:… pic.twitter.com/vepgieWyFM — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023

Fire fighting was still on, the official said. The cause of the blaze was not yet known, he added.

