Nagpur, Nov 5 (PTI) At least 301 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, taking the tally of infections to 1,04,177 on Thursday, an official said.

Moreover, with the death of eight more patients during the day, the toll in the region reached 3,447, the official said.

As many as 331 patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the number of recoveries to 97,132, he said.

There are currently 3,598 active cases in the district, he added.

