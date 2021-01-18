Thane, Jan 18 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 2,49,507 with the detection of 325 new cases of the infection, an official said on Monday.

Apart from these new cases recorded on Sunday, one more person also succumbed to the viral infection, taking the death toll in the district to 6,053, he said.

Currently, the COVID-19 fatality rate in the district is 2.43 per cent, the official said.

So far, 2,39,411 patients have recovered from the infection, taking the recovery rate to 95.95 per cent.

There are 4,043 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 44,857 and the death toll stands at 1,194, an official from the district administration said. PTI

