Thane, Jan 11 (PTI) Five people were arrested from two places allegedly with cocaine and mephedrone worth over Rs 8.60 lakh, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police said on Monday.

Two cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in Mira Road and Tulinj police stations, said an official.

"In the first case, four people were held on Saturday with 30.50 grams of cocaine and 24 grams mephedrone worth Rs 4.35 lakh in Beverly Park area of Mira Road. In the second case, a man was held with 85 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 4.25 lakh in Nalasopara area," he informed.

