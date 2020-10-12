Aurangabad, Oct 12 (PTI) Six gates of Vishnupuri dam on Godavari river in Maharashtra's Nanded district were opened as heavy rainfall in catchment and nearby areas caused a rise in water level, a state irrigation department official said on Monday.

SK Sabbinwar, superintendent engineer, irrigation, Nanded, told PTI that 94,925 cusec (cubic foot per second) of water got released into the river after six gates of Vishnupuri Dam were lifted.

"So far, 150 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) water has been released from the dam towards Telangana," he said.

Irrigation officials said water discharge from Jayakwadi (9,432 cusec), Nimn Dudhna (1,816), Majalgaon (14,036), Purna (Yeldari and Siddheshwar, 5824) was underway.

