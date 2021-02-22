Mumbai, Feb 22 (PTI) At least eight employees attached to the Maharashtra governments revenue department and posted at the state secretariat here have tested positive for COVID- 19, an official said on Monday.

The number of infected staffers may go up, he said.

The building of Mantralaya, the administrative headquarters of the Maharashtra government, is located in south Mumbai.

Since the last one week or so, Maharashtra has seen an upsurge in COVID-19 cases with Sunday recording 6,971 new infections, the highest single-day tally in nearly four months.

Most of the new cases are being reported from Mumbai and some districts of Vidarbha.

