Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) The number of bird deaths in Maharashtra since January 8 rose to 6,816 after a rise of 829 on Monday, a state animal husbandry department official said.

Monday's deaths include 699 poultry birds, and samples are being sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal and Disease Investigation Section, Pune for avian influenza testing, he added.

The official said 20,000 birds have been culled and 600 eggs destroyed as per protocols laid down to contain the spread of the pathogen.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)