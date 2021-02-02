Latur, Feb 2 (PTI) The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Tuesday held a protest in Latur demanding that colleges be reopened for classroom teaching as other sectors had started operations post the shutdown for the coronavirus outbreak.

The protest was held in front of Dayanand College and Swami Ramanand Teerth University Sub-Centre in Peth here, a functionary of the students' outfit said.

Police said a few protesters were detained and then released some time later.

Incidentally, in a meeting chaired by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on January 29, vice chancellors of all 20 public universities in Maharashtra had demanded the resumption of classroom teaching in colleges.

