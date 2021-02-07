Nagpur, Feb 7 (PTI) Two town planning officials of Katol Municipal Council in Nagpur were arrested by Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, an official said on Sunday.

Assistant town planner Dinesh Gaikwad and town planning assistant Vipin Bhandakkar were held on Saturday for demanding money from a man who wanted to mortgage a plot, he said.

"The accused demanded Rs 2.5 lakh to issue an NOC. After the man approached the ACB, a trap was set on Saturday and the two were held while accepting a sum of Rs 1 lakh. They have been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act," he added.

