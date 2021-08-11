Thane, Aug 11 (PTI) A day after the Thane unit of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two staff members of the education department of Nashik Zilla Parishad for allegedly taking Rs 8 lakh bribe, the agency on Wednesday said it has launched a search to nab the woman education officer involved in the crime.

The absconding accused has been identified as 45-year-old officer, Vaishali Pankaj Veer, (secondary), an official release issued by Superintendent of Police (ACB's Thane range), Dr Panjabrao Ugale, said.

Following the arrest of the duo - Dyaneshwar Suyabhan Yevle (49), a government driver, and Pankaj Dashpute (38), a primary teacher in Nashi - searches were carried out at the premises of the three accused, which threw light on the immovable properties owned by them, it said.

The anti-graft agency said it was found that the absconding officer owns several properties.

Yevle and Dashpute were caught accepting Rs 8 lakh bribe from the management of the educational institute, which runs four schools, for fixing the position of the teaching and non-teaching staff of the school, it said.

