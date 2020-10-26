Mumbai, Oct 26 (PTI) Maharashtra reported 3,645 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking its tally to 16,48,665, while the death toll rose to 43,348 with 84 fresh fatalities, according to a health department official.

The official said with 9,905more patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries increased to 14,70,660.

He said Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 89.20 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.63 per cent.

According to the official, out of 86,45,195COVID-19 tests done so far, 16,48,665 people have have been tested positive for the infection, showing a positivity rate of 19.07 per cent.

He said currently 25,30,900 people are in home quarantine and 13,690 in institutional quarantine, across the state, where the number of COVID-19 cases stood at 1,34,137.

According to the official, in Mumbai 804 new COVID-19 cases were reported, taking its tally to 2,52,085, while the death toll increased to 10,142 with 37 fresh fatalities.

The official said 108 more people tested positive in Pune city, pushing its tally to 75,822, while two new deaths took the toll to 1,549.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 16,48,665, new cases 3,645, deaths 43,348, recoveries-14,70,660, active cases 1,34,137, number of tests conducted so far 86,45,195.

