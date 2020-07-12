Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 cases rose by 7,827 to 2,54,427 on Sunday, state Health department said.

With 173more patients succumbing to the infection, the number of fatalities has gone up to 10,289, the department said in a statement.

A total of 3,340 people were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 1,40,325, it said.

13,17,895people have been tested so far.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,03,813.

