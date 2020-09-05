Mumbai, Sep 5 (PTI) Maharashtra on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike of 20,801 coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 8,83,862, the state health department said.

With 312 fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll went up to 26,276 in the state, it said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Tally: India Crosses Brazil, Becomes Country With 2nd Highest Caseload, Shows Worldometers Tracker.

Maharashtra reported a record number of cases on the fourth consecutive day on Saturday. On Friday it had recorded 19,218 new cases.

10,801 people were discharged on Saturday, taking the recoveries to 6,36,574, a health official said.

Also Read | Indian Railways Suffer Loss of Over Rs 100 Crore Due to 3-Day Agitation by Tana Bhagats in Jhakhand.

The state currently has 2,20,661 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 1,737 new cases and 33 deaths, taking its tally to 1,53,712 and death toll to 7,832, the official said. The number of active cases in Mumbai stands at 22,978.

Pune city reported 2,366 cases along with 32 deaths, taking its infection count to 1,10,565 and the death toll to 2,724, the official said.

So far, 45,56,707 tests have been carried out in the state.

There are 14,81,909 people under home quarantine and another 37,196 under institutional quarantine.

Of the 312 deaths reported on Saturday, 190 deaths had taken place in the last 48 hours and 90 in the past one week.

The remaining 32 deaths had taken place before the last week, but were added to the data on Friday.

The Thane division, which consists of Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 4,863 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 3,56,392, while 13,224 people have died in the region so far.

The Nashik division has reported 1,11,276 cases and 2,526 deaths so far.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 2,34,468 and death toll at 5,616.

The Kolhapur division has reported 49,368 cases and 1,475 deaths till now and the Aurangabad division 34,442 cases and 976 deaths.

The Latur division has reported 31,100 cases and 893 deaths so far.

The Akola division has reported 20,113 cases and 513 deaths and the Nagpur division 45,862 infections and 973 fatalities so far.

841 people from other states have been treated in Maharashtra so far, including 80 who died.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,83,862, new cases 20,801, deaths 26,276, recoveries 6,36,574, active cases 2,20,661, people tested so far 45,56,707.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)