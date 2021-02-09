Thane, Feb 9 (PTI) The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of Thane city police has taken into custody jailed gangster Ejaz Lakdawala for interrogation in an extortion case of a Kalyan- based trader in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

Lakdawala, currently lodged in Kalyan Aadharwadi jail, was taken into custody by AEC officials for interrogation, deputy commissioner of police crime Lakshmikant Patil said.

The gangster had allegedly demanded Rs 2 crore from a Kalyan-based cattle trader in December 2019, senior inspector Rajkumar Kothmire of the AEC said.

The complainant informed the police that he had received the first extortion call on November 22, wherein the caller identified himself as Ejaz Lakdawala and demanded Rs 2 crore, the official said.

The accused had allegedly threatened the complainant that he would be killed if he failed to hand over the money, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged with Bazarpeth police of Kalyan division, a case of extortion was then registered, he added.

Lakdawala, a former aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, is also wanted in several other cases of extortion, attempt to murder and rioting, it was stated.

