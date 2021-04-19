Aurangabad, Apr 19 (PTI) Amid the rise in demand for medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients, collectors in the Aurangabad division of Maharashtra have been directed to set up audit teams that will evaluate the exact need of the gas and take steps to stop wastage, an official said on Monday.

Given the growing need for medical oxygen in the region, the office of the divisional commissioner has ordered to monitor the supply lines and the infrastructure, he told PTI.

"While we are working on generating and procuring oxygen from various sources, we are also working minutely to reduce its wastage. There can be leakages in oxygen supply pipes or in the valves while an oxygen tanker is unloaded. Sometimes patients leave their masks aside and do some other work. Instead of consumption, oxygen is wasted in certain cases," said Divisional Commissioner Sunil Kendrekar.

"We have also ordered to group patients in two in hospitals as per their oxygen need so that the supply of oxygen can be managed and every needy patient gets it. One employee will be deployed in a hospital ward only to check whether the use of oxygen is being done properly," Kendrekar said.

He said the eight districts under the Aurangabad division may need 225 tonnes of oxygen every day by April 20.

"To meet this demand, we have asked private hospitals to install oxygen generation plants and make them operational as early as possible," Kendrekar said, adding such plants can easily generate 69 to 100 cylinders of oxygen a day.

He said oxygen plants from Parli thermal power station will be made operational in the next 8 days in Ambajogai and Parbhani.

"Currently, 8 to 10 tankers are transporting oxygen in the region but orders are being given to adding eight more tankers," he added.

