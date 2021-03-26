Palghar, Mar 26 (PTI) The police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly killing his relative and trying to dispose of the body in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said.

The police have arrested Pintukumar Tarunkumar Singh, a native of Bihar, and are on the lookout for two more accused involved in the crime, the official said.

According to the police, the accused persons and the victim Dinesh Rajkishore Sharma (30) had travelled to Wada area of the district in search of work.

The victim had come with his wife and family, while the others had come alone, he said.

The trio brutally killed the victim on Thursday, packed his body in a gunny bag and were planning to dispose it, when they were spotted by some locals, the official said.

While the villagers were able to pin down one of the accused, two others fled the scene, he said.

The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding that the motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered against the accused at Wada police station, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)