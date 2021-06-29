Thane, Jun 29 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy is feared drowned in a water-filled quarry in Kalwa of Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, a civic official said.

Jeet Verma, a resident of Poudpada of Kalwa, had gone swimming with seven of his friends to a quarry at Thakurpada, said Santosh Kadam, the chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell.

The boy allegedly jumped into the water, could not gauge the depth and drowned, the official said.

The local fire station was alerted and a team of firemen and the disaster management personnel launched a search operation in the afternoon, but the boy hasn't been found, he said.

The search was called off due to poor light and will be resume on Wednesday, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)