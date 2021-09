Mumbai, Sep 1 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to develop 488 government schools in the state as "model schools'' to improve the quality of education.

The move is also aimed at creating an education-friendly environment for students. At these "model schools", education will be imparted to develop skills required in the 21st Century. A fund of Rs 494 crore will be sanctioned for this purpose, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

It said the upgrading of basic amenities such as toilets, drinking water, playgrounds, good classrooms, school buildings, sports material, science laboratories, libraries, is also important apart from the quality of education.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to set up Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi Vigyan Avishkar Nagari on a seven-acre area in Pimpri Chinchwad in the Pune district to develop scientific temper among students. The project will come up in the next five years and Rs 191 crore has been sanctioned under a Centrally-sponsored scheme.

