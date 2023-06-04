Palghar, Jun 4 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a 42-year-old woman for allegedly killing her husband in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Sunday.

The couple, residing in Dabheri village, had frequent fights over domestic issues and the 47-year-old man used to harass his wife, Jawhar's police station's senior police inspector Sudhir Sankhe told PTI.

Annoyed due to the frequent harassment, the woman allegedly attacked her husband with an axe on Saturday and killed him, he said.

Some neighbours later alerted the police who rushed to the spot and found the man lying in a pool of blood.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, the official said.

The police registered a case against the woman on charges of murder, he said, adding the accused was yet to be arrested.

The accused has two daughters with her first husband, and after his death she remarried, the police said without giving more details.

