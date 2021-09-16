Thane, Sep 16 (PTI) A criminal case has been registered against a BJP corporator of the civic body in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly molesting and stalking a woman, police said on Thursday.

The police identified the accused as Sandeep Gaikar, a member of the Kalyan- Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

The case against him was filed on Wednesday under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with an intent to outrage her modesty), 354-D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), among others, and relevant sections of the IT Act on a complaint of the woman, an official from the Bazarpeth police station said.

According to the police, the complainant, who is a social worker, has claimed she was stalked and harassed by the corporator over a period of two years.

The accused and the victim have known each other since 2014, they said.

The woman has alleged Gaikar followed her in a car and touched her inappropriately, the official said.

The complainant has also claimed the corporator threatened to attack her with acid and allegedly sent obscene messages and pictures on Instagram, he added.

