Nashik, Jul 7 (PTI) A clash erupted between two groups in Maharashtra's Nashik city following a dispute between a shopkeeper and his employees on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Shingada Talav area in the afternoon and the police reached the scene to diffuse the situation, an official said.

There was a dispute between a shop owner and his employees in the area, following which some youngsters showed up at the scene with weapons, he said.

A huge crowd gathered in the area and some persons also pelted stones, the official said.

The police immediately rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, he said, adding that security was stepped up in the area and a riot control force was also deployed.

“The incident was the result of a feud between a shopkeeper and his employees. No untoward incident has happened and there is peace in the area,” deputy commissioner of police Kirankumar Chavan said, urging people not to believe in rumours.

