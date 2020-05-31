India News | Maha CM Advises Caution as State Relaxes Curbs

Mumbai, May 31 (PTI) On a day his government granted a slew of relaxations in non-containment zones while extending the latest lockdown till June 30, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that people should tread cautiously while beginning the "new life".

In his televised address to the state, the CM said the "Mission Begin Again " is aimed at restarting our lives again.

"The permission for outdoor physical activities, opening of shops and markets, offices is a trial to check on how we shouldmove forward, but we should tread cautiously. Lockdown should now be thrown into dustbin," he said.

He said if lockdown is science, lifting it is an art.

Thackeray likened the "Mission begin again" to walking in heavy rains with people holding their hands and walking carefully.

"But even as we begin afresh, we have to take cautious steps," he said.

Thackeray also said the prevailing situation is not conducive to allow holding of the final year university exams.

"Aggregate Marksof semester exams will be taken and students will be given marks," he said.

He also said the doorstep distribution of newspapers will be allowed from June 7.

Delivery of newspapers was banned in Mumbai and Pune.

