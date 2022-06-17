Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) Days after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari raised the issue of erratic water supply in Aurangabad before Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday directed officials to expedite work on the water scheme and ensure that there are no roadblocks.

Also Read | Agnipath Scheme Protest: Railways Cancels Over 200 Trains Across Country.

Addressing a meeting of officials, Thackeray said he would personally visit Aurangabad to take stock of the ongoing water works.

Also Read | Net Direct Tax Collections Rises 45% to Over Rs 3.39 Lakh Crore Till Mid-June 2022.

The chief minister said there should be no compromise on the quality of water storage tanks, pipe coating and digging work.

Permission has been sought from the Union Environment Ministry for the construction of a jack well in the bed of Jayakwadi dam in the district, he said, assuring that he would speak to the Union forest and environment minister in this regard.

While speaking at an event at Raj bhavan in the presence of the prime minister, Koshyari had said that citizens of Aurangabad were getting drinking water once a week and there was urgent need to accomplish the long-pending schemes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)