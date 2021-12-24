Mumbai, Dec 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday extended Christmas greetings to the people of the state and appealed that celebrations take place keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Night Curfew in Maharashtra: State Govt Imposes Curfew From 9 PM to 6 AM To Curb Spread of Omicron COVID-19 Variant; Check Guidelines.

In a statement, he said due to the rapid spread of the the new Omicron variant, crowding must be avoided.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Enraged Over Relationship With Sister, Brothers Kill 32-Year-Old Man in Noida; 2 Arrested, 1 at Large.

"Jesus Christ's teachings were about mutual love and respect. While celebrating the festival, we have to take care of each others health too by following COVID-19 safety norms," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)