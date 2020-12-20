Mumbai, December 20: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday inspected the ongoing Metro rail work in Mumbai. During the visit, he directed the authorities to ensure that the quality of work is good and that it gets completed within the set deadline, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

Thackeray inspected the work going on at Andheri L-7 station, Akurli station, Dahisarmetro rail bridge, Charkop metro depot, D N Nagar metro station as well as the sites of proposed Gundavali and Kandivali metro stations, it said. Bombay High Court Allows MMRCL to Carry Out Mumbai Metro III Work During Night.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today inspected ongoing metro construction work at Gundawali (Andheri) Kandivali and Dahisar.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction over the ongoing work, the statement added.

