Thane, Jan 23 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will inaugurate the reconstructed Patri Pool bridge, which connects Kalyan to Dombivli in Thane district, on January 25 through video-conference.

Shiv Sena MP from Kalyan, Shrikant Shinde, told this to reporters on Friday.

"The old Patri Pool bridge, which was built in 1914, posed a big threat as it had become dilapidated. It was pulled down in November 2018. Although its reconstruction process faced several hurdles, the new bridge is now ready," he said.

"It will provide a big relief to the commuters, particularly the residents of Kalyan and Dombivli," he said.

